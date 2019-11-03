WGC-HSBC Champions: Rory McIlroy beats Xander Schauffele in play-off to win in China

WGC-HSBC Champions third-round leaderboard (McIlroy wins after first play-off hole) -19 *R McIlroy (NI), X Schauffele (US);-17 L Oosthuizen (SA); -15 M Schwab (Swi), V Perez (Fra), A Ancer (Mex); -14 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others:-12 P Waring (Eng); -10 T Hatton (Eng); -5 J Rose (Eng) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai after a play-off.

The 30-year-old beat defending champion Xander Schauffele after the pair were tied at 19 under par after four rounds.

Schauffele, 26, sunk a six-foot birdie putt on the last to force the play-off with the four-time major champion.

In the first play-off hole Mcilroy's birdie was enough to secure his fourth title of the year after the American could only make par.

McIlroy, who went bogey-free over the final two rounds, could only par on the 18th in round four after a poor drive and missed a 25-footer to take an outright victory at Sheshan International.

American Schauffele, who would have been the first player to retain the title had he won, started the day two shots back but a final-round six-under 66 brought him level with the world number two.

