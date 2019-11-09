Turkish Open: Tyrrell Hatton, Ross Fisher and Robert MacIntyre chase Matthias Schawb

Tyrrell Hatton sits three behind Turkish Open leader Matthias Schwab

Turkish Airlines Open day three leaderboard -18: M Schwab (Aus); -15: T Hatton (Eng), R Fisher (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco), P Reed (US), B Hebert (Fra) Selected others: -13: S Jamieson (Sco); -12: L Westwood (Eng); -11: R Ramsay (Sco); -9: J Rose (Eng), D Willett (Eng)

England's Tyrrell Hatton shot a seven-under-par 65 to move into contention for Sunday's final round of the Turkish Open.

Hatton, 28, carded an eagle and six birdies to reach 15 under par but trails Austria's outright leader Matthias Schwab by three shots.

Four players share second place with Hatton, including England's Ross Fisher and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

England's Justin Rose fell nine shots off the pace with a round of one over.

Rose, who has won this event in the previous two years, had started the third round just two strokes behind Schwab, who is seeking his first win on the European Tour.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay fired the joint-lowest round of the day to reach 11 under overall as nine birdies helped him shoot an eight-under-par round of 64.

Leader Schwab has enjoyed impressive form recently, with top-five finishes at the Italian Open and WGC-HSBC Champions and settled any third-round nerves with an opening-hole eagle and two further birdies by the turn.

"The game plan is going to be the same as it's been the last three days," said Schwab. "The course is gettable and there are a lot of birdies out there so I'll just stay aggressive because pars won't be enough."