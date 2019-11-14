Paul Dunne: Injury forces Irish golfer to withdraw from European Tour Q-school

Dunne lost his European Tour card after finishing 118th in the Race to Dubai

Paul Dunne has been forced to withdraw from this week's European Tour Q-School final stage with an "ongoing wrist injury".

The Greystones golfer, 26, had hoped to reclaim his card at Lumine Golf Club in Spain after a poor campaign saw him finish 118th in the Race to Dubai.

Northern Irish pair Michael Hoey and Jonathan Caldwell are among those teeing it up in the 156-man field.

The top 25 golfers and ties will receive European Tour cards.

"I won't be playing this week," Dunne told Irish Golf Desk.

"I have an ongoing wrist injury that's gotten worse and I'm going to take some time to sort it out."

Dunne, who edged out Rory McIlroy to win the 2017 British Masters, lost his full playing privileges on the European Tour after a missed cut at the Portugal Masters in October.

That result saw Dunne finish one place outside the 117 golfers who keep their cards for the 2020 season.