Nedbank Golf Challenge: Lee Westwood shares fourth as Louis Oosthuizen leads

Westwood collected two birdies on each nine in the opening round

Nedbank Golf Challenge first-round leaderboard -9 L Oosthuizen (SA); -6 T Detry (Bel); -5 G Migliozzi (Ita); -4 E Els (SA), Z Lombard (SA), L Westwood (Eng) Selected others: -3 O Wilson (Eng), P Waring (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 P Harrington (Ire), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +2 I Poulter (Eng), H Stenson (Swe)

Defending champion Lee Westwood carded a four under 68 for a share of fourth-place after the opening round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City.

The 46-year-old former world number one, now ranked 62, is without a title since his three-shot win last year.

He produced a bogey-free round, including one remarkable escape from a buried lie under the lip of a bunker.

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen defied illness to lead by three shots at nine under after a bogey-free 63.

South African Oosthuizen, 37, the world number 23, pulled out of the pro-am at the Gary Player Country Club on Wednesday because of problems relating to kidney stones, which required hospital treatment.

"Yesterday I spent a bit of time in the hospital and crawling around my hotel room with kidney stones at 3am this morning, on my knees next to the toilet, which is not a great spot," said Oosthuizen, who holed one of his birdies from 18 feet at the sixth.

"Somehow it got better a lot faster than I expected and it was just one of those rounds where I think everything just fell into place."