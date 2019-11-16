Nedbank Challenge: Oliver Wilson in contention as Zander Lombard leads

England's Oliver Wilson is three shots behind leader Zander Lombard going into the final round

Nedbank Golf Challenge third-round leaderboard -11 Z Lombard (SA); -10 L Oosthuizen (SA), T Detry (Bel); -8 M Kinhult (Swe), O Wilson (Eng); -6 L Westwood (Eng), M Korhonen (Fin), B Wiesberger (Aut), J Scrivener (Aus), JB Hansen (Den), A Rai (Eng) Selected others: -5 T Fleetwood (Eng); -3 T Lewis (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -2 R McIntyre (Sco), H Stenson (Swe); Par S Jamieson (Sco); +2 I Poulter (Eng); +5 E Els (SA)

England's Oliver Wilson carded a five-under-par 67 to share fourth place heading into the final round at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Compatriot and defending champion Lee Westwood shot three under to share sixth, as overnight leader Zander Lombard held par to remain 11 under.

Belgian Thomas Detry and Lombard's fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen sit one shot off the lead.

Tommy Fleetwood slipped to tied 12th after shooting a one-over-par 73.

World number 234 Lombard, 24, retained his lead at the Sun City event despite struggling to three over par after eight holes on Saturday.

Lombard began the week 76th in the Race to Dubai - decided at next week's Tour Championship - in which the top 50 players qualify for the season's finale.

A maiden European Tour victory would see Lombard rise to 13th in the standings, and secure the $2.5m first prize.

Detry's three-under third round ensured the Belgian is firmly in contention, though a bogey at the 18th cost him the chance to join Lombard as overnight leader.

Oosthuizen began the day two shots off the lead and briefly moved to outright leader prior to Lombard's recovery.

Lombard said: "I just couldn't get it going today. I didn't really make any mistakes, I just missed two or three fairways that really put me behind the eight ball and you can't attack this golf course if you're not in the fairway.

"I don't want to sound cocky but it's been a long time coming. I've really made big strides in how I do things on and off the golf course. It's nice to get some feedback and some results from the hard work."