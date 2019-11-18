European Tour Q-School: Caldwell in the hunt as Hoey misses cut

Michael Hoey missed the cut with a seven-over-par total in Spain

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell remains on course to secure a card after making the 70-man cut at the European Tour School in Spain.

The Bangor native fired a four-under-par 67 to safely make the cut on seven-under at the Hills Course on Monday.

Caldwell, 35, is only one shot outside the top 25 and ties spot which will secure a tour card for 2020.

Michael Hoey missed the cut after a battling 71 left him in a tie for 138th place in the 156-strong field.

The five-time European Tour winner was left with a mountain to climb after a disastrous second-round 79 which included five bogeys and four double bogeys.

Denmark's Benjamin Poke leads the event on 16-under-par.

Dublin's Gavin Moynihan made the cut by a single shot on four-under-par after holing a 12-foot putt for a birdie on his final hole to card a 68.

Former Walker Cup player Niall Kearney also made the cut by one stroke with Robin Dawson missing out.