Robert MacIntyre: Scot not worried by lack of wins in stunning debut year

MacIntyre finished joint sixth on his major debut at The Open

Robert McIntyre is unperturbed about the glaring omission from his stunning debut year on the European Tour.

The 23-year-old Scot has seven top-10 finishes, including successive runners-up spots, but a win has eluded him.

In pole position for the coveted Rookie of the Year title, he begins the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Thursday looking to break into the world's top 50.

"If I keep looking at the win then every week will be a failure," he said.

"So I've got to try to take the win out of the equation and think about little victories on the path to the big one.

"I'll set myself some goals this week to try to achieve and if I can do that then it's a result for me, no matter where I finish."

Having risen to 69th in the rankings after starting the year in 247th following his graduation from the Challenge Tour, MacIntyre's rapid progress has surprised even himself.

He pinpoints the British Masters in May as the watershed moment, his second-place finish replicated at the Made In Denmark in his next event before a tie for sixth on his major debut at The Open in July.

"The season has exceeded everything I ever thought would be my first year on the European Tour," MacIntyre said. "It would be a great achievement to make the top 50 by the end of the year, but if I don't it's not a failure.

"I took a bit of a hit in Morocco [the Trophee Hassan II in April] - everything from my golf game to my mental state just wasn't in the right spot.

"So I took the week off, prepared at home and got my head right. British Masters was a huge turning point in my career. From there it's been a rapid upward climb ever since."

A £2.3m prize pot is at stake for the tournament winner in Dubai this week but, having already treated his mum to a new kitchen this season, MacIntyre is ruling out another refurb should he triumph.

"I don't think we'll rip out the kitchen she's got now," he said. "She's got a spanker in there."

'He's done the hard part'

European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, second in the Race to Dubai going into the final event, is confident MacIntyre will not have long to wait for his first victory.

"Consistency should come before the wins - he's done that and that's the hard part," the Englishman said. "For sure the wins will come.

"He should be proud of the golf he's been playing. To have a chance of being Rookie of the Year is very special for him and I hope he gets it.

"He's done amazing. He's an impressive young lad with a great attitude."