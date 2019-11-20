Hong Kong Open postponed amid 'social unrest' in city

The Hong Kong Golf club was due to stage the Hong Kong Open

The Hong Kong Open has been postponed because of the "ongoing level of social unrest" in the city, say the European Tour and Asian Tour.

Anti-government protests have been going on in Hong Kong since June, with clashes between police and activists becoming increasingly violent.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from 28 November to 1 December.

"An attempt will be made to reschedule the tournament to early 2020," said a joint statement from organisers.

"As the safety of our players, staff, stakeholders and everyone involved in each and every one of our tournaments around the world is our top priority, we feel this is the correct, but unfortunate, course of action," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.