Jonathan Caldwell: NI golfer earns first European Tour card in a decade at Q-School

Caldwell carded a final round 67 to finish on 13-under-par

Bangor's Jonathan Caldwell will have full playing privileges on the European Tour for the first time in a decade after winning a card at Q-School.

Caldwell, who lost his card in 2009, finished tied for 17th in Spain after a four-under-par 67 in the final round.

The Clandeboye native finished on 13-under-par, 12 shots adrift of runaway winner, Denmark's Benjamin Poke.

Caldwell will join Cormac Sharvin on the tour after the Ardglass man finished 11th on the Challenge Tour.

Caldwell, who played on the same GB&I Walker Cup team as Rory McIlroy in 2007, returns to the main tour after an extended spell on the secondary tour after losing his card in 2009.

With the top 25 and ties graduating to the main circuit, Caldwell birdied the par-5 18th hole at the Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona for a 67 to sign off a successful week.

The 67 matched his fourth round score on Monday, which helped him make the four-round cut before carding a 69 on Tuesday to leave him in a strong position.

Having birdied the second, Caldwell dropped a shot at the fourth but picked up another at the sixth.

He carded four birdies and one bogey to come home in 33 - his lowest score of the week on the back nine.

Caldwell (right) was playing alongside Welshman Bradley Dredge (left), who also finished in a tie for 17th

While Caldwell made it, Irish duo Gavin Moynihan and Niall Kearney fell short, both finishing in a tie for 44th on eight-under-par.

Ballymoney's Michael Hoey, a five-time European Tour winner, failed to make the four-round cut earlier in the week.

Other notable players who clinched their card for the 2020 season included Gregory Havret, who finished runner-up to Graeme McDowell at the 2010 US Open, two-time European Tour winner Alejandro Canizares and former Northern Ireland Open winner Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

Former French Open champion Marcel Siem, Scotland's Daniel Young and Englishman Steven Tiley were among those who narrowly missed out.