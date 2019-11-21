World Tour Championship: Mike Lorenzo-Vera leads after Dubai first round

Mike Lorenzo-Vera carded a nine-under 63 on day one of the World Tour Championship in Dubai

World Tour Championship first-round leaderboard -9 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -8 R McIlroy (NI); -6 J Rahm (Esp); -5 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Lewis (Eng) Selected others:-3 D Willett (Eng), J Rose (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy finished day one of the World Tour Championship in second place behind leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

The Northern Irishman carded an eight-under 64, one stroke behind the Frenchman who shot the lowest ever opening round in the championship.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who is second in the Race to Dubai standings, is tied with compatriot Tom Lewis in fourth on five under.

Fleetwood hit a hole-out eagle on the opening hole in Dubai.

The 28-year-old described his unlikely eagle two as the "perfect start" to the day.

"I hit a great drive and I didn't expect the nine to reach the pin but it was the perfect start," Fleetwood told Sky Sports.

"I hit so many good putts out there today.

"I got on a really nice streak where I was hitting some sweet ones and I couldn't have asked for much more."

Fleetwood, who jumped to second in the Race to Dubai with victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa last week, will be crowned as the top European golfer if current leader Bernd Wiesberger finishes outside the top two.

The Austrian is currently tied in 14th on two under after carding a 70.

Meanwhile, McIlroy declared his eagle on the 18th as his "best shot of the year".

Play will resume at 08:40 GMT on Friday.