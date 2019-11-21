Tour Championship: England's Georgia Hall makes strong start in Florida

Hall won her first major title at the 2018 Women's British Open

CME Group Tour Championship: First-round leaderboard -7 SY Kim (Kor); -5 G Hall (Eng), SY Ryu (Kor), N Korda (USA); -4 M Alex (USA), C Masson (Ger), N Madsen (Den), B Henderson (Can), L Salas (USA) Selected others:-9 B Law (Eng); E G Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Georgia Hall made a strong start to the LPGA's season-ending Tour Championship after carding an opening round five-under-par 67.

The 23-year-old carded six birdies and one bogey in Florida to sit two shots behind leader Kim Sei-young.

South Korean Kim hit five birdies and an eagle for a seven-under 65.

Kim's compatriot Ryu So-yeon and American world number three Nelly Korda are in a share of second place alongside Hall after shooting 67s.

England's Bronte Law, who claimed her first victory on the LPGA Tour at the Pure Silk Championship in May, is tied for ninth after a three-under 69.