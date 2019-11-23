Robert MacIntyre: Scot aims for Tour Championship top 10 rather than chasing 'Rookie of the Year'

MacIntyre is closing in on the European Tour's "Rookie of the Year" title

Robert MacIntyre says he will use "every last piece of energy" to try to make the top 10 at the World Tour Championship in Dubai, rather than chasing the "Rookie of the Year" crown.

The 23-year-old from Oban scored 68 for his third round and is on three under par with 18 holes left to play.

MacIntyre leads his nearest rival for the European Tour's best newcomer, American Kurt Kitiyama, by 10 shots.

"I didn't worry about it today," he said.

"I just felt that if I played my game, which I finally did today, then it would hopefully take care of itself.

"Every last piece of energy I have is going into tomorrow [Sunday] and try to push into another top 10. If I can do that then it will be another good week."

MacIntyre birdied five of the opening nine holes of his third round, and added another on the 16th, but bogies on the fourth and 11th left him four under for the day and in 20th place on the leaderboard.

On his debut season the Scot has registered seven top 10 finishes including sixth place at the Open Championship.

And he is now aiming for a strong finish in the final event of the season, and feels confident of doing so.

"I will be off slightly later so the wind will be a bit more of a factor," MacIntyre told BBC Scotland.

"When I was on the range it was the best I had hit the ball this week with the driver. It was free, it was straight and doing what I wanted it to do. So I knew I had the game and just had to go and execute it."

"If I go out and play my own game and score like today I will be delighted."