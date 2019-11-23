Tour Championship: Charley Hull five shots behind leader Sei Young Kim
|CME Group Tour Championship: Second-round leaderboard
|-16 Kim (Kor); -15 Korda (US); -12 Mason (Ger); -11 Hull (Eng)
|Selected others: -9 Law (Eng); -7 Hall (Eng); -2 Ewart Shadoff (Eng)
England's Charley Hull has moved into contention at the LPGA's season-ending Tour Championship as she carded a six-under-par 66 to sit five shots behind leader Kim Sei-young.
Hull, the 2016 champion, carded five birdies on the back nine in Florida to move into fourth place on 11 under.
South Korean Kim shot a bogey-free 68 to sit on 16 under, with American Nelly Korda a shot back after her 66.
Germany's Caroline Mason is third on 12 under after the third round.
World number one Ko Jin-young is tied for fifth on 10 under.
England's Bronte Law is one of seven players on nine under after carding a 68, with compatriot Georgia Hall two shots back.