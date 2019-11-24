Rahm birdies last to take Race to Dubai title

As well as being number one in Europe, Rahm moves up to third in the world rankings after his fourth tournament win of 2019

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai: Final round leaderboard -19 J Rahm (Sp); -18 T Fleetwood (Eng); -17 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -12 R McIlroy (NI); -11 D Willett (Eng); -10 S Garcia (Sp), T Pieters (Bel), T Lewis (Eng); -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -7 S Lowry (Ire); -6 R MacIntyre (Sco); -4 P Casey (Eng); -3 J Rose (Eng); -2 P Reed (US); Par L Westwood (Eng); +1 F Molinari (Ita); +3 I Poulter (Eng); +4 T Hatton (Eng)

Jon Rahm birdied the final hole to win the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on 19 under par and clinch the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai title.

Rahm holed a three-foot putt to finish one ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood and win the event for the second time.

And it meant the 25-year-old Spaniard also pipped Fleetwood to be the number one in Europe for 2019.

Rahm becomes the second Spaniard to achieve the feat after the late Seve Ballesteros, who won it six times.

"Seve was such an idol for us," said Rahm. "To put my name there, it's hard to believe. I can't believe some of the things I have accomplished."

Rahm survives rollercoaster final afternoon

Such drama on the final green seemed unlikely when Rahm began with five birdies in his first seven holes on Sunday to take an iron grip on the tournament.

He had opened up a six-shot lead but then wobbled, as four bogeys in the next eight left the door open.

Fleetwood took up the challenge and was inspired on the back nine, picking up five birdies in his final seven holes, including at both 17 and 18 to draw level with Rahm at 18-under after a best-of-the-day seven-under 65.

The Spaniard needed a birdie four to take both prizes, and he produced an exquisite bunker shot that left a short putt for a closing 68 to seal his one-shot victory.

It was his fourth win of 2019, and his second in a row, having won the Open de Espana in his last tournament six weeks ago.

This victory also takes him up to third in the world rankings behind number one Brooks Koepka of the USA and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who finished fourth at Jumeirah Golf Estates after a closing 73.

He also secured the biggest winning prize in tournament golf of $3m (£2.34m) and a further $2m (£1.56m) for winning the Race to Dubai.

"It was such an up and down day," he said. "I had a six-shot lead and I came down 18 needing a birdie to win.

"But how many times do you dream of having to birdie the last to win a tournament?"