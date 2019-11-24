Rory McIlroy: 'I'll look back at 2019 very fondly'

Rory McIlroy won his second FedEx Cup title in August

Rory McIlroy believes 2019 has been one of his most consistent seasons, after finishing fourth at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy won the Players Championship, Canadian Open, FedEx Cup and WGC-HSBC Champions title during the year.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at his home Open Championship at Royal Portrush but was named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year for the third time.

"I'll look back at 2019 very fondly," said the 30-year-old.

"There's been a lot of good golf played, probably some of my most consistent golf - and I've got four wins.

"It's been a learning year as well. I've learnt some things that I want to take forward into next year."

McIlroy's bid to match his career-best five titles in a calendar year fell short after shooting a final round of 73 in Dubai and the four-time Major winner says he is ready to recharge his batteries over the winter break.

"First and foremost, I'm looking forward to a couple of months off, reflecting on everything and getting myself ready for next year," he added.

"I'll try not to touch my clubs for the rest of the year to try and take a nice four or five-week break from them.

"Then in the New Year I'll start getting ready again before playing in the last week of January.

"I'll spend time with my family. I'm going to go back home for Christmas for the first time in a couple of years, which will be nice.

"I really just try to get away from it. I'll maybe do a bit of gym work, enjoy the sun in Florida for a few weeks before I enjoy Christmas time at home."