Charley Hull runner-up at LPGA Tour Championship

Charley Hull has played in Europe's Solheim Cup team on four occasions but she has still only won once on the LPGA Tour

LPGA Tour Championship final round leaderboard: Tiburon Golf Club, Florida -18 S-Y Kim (SKor); -17 C Hull (Eng); -16 D Kang (US), N Korda (US); -15 B Henderson (Can); -13 L Thompson (US), J Korda (US), S Oh (Aus) Selected others: -11 G Hall (Eng); -10 B Law (Eng); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Charley Hull finished second at the LPGA's season-ending Tour Championship, one shot behind winner Kim Sei-young of South Korea.

The English golfer, 23, fired six birdies, and no bogeys, in a glorious final round six-under 66 in Florida.

But overnight leader, Kim, 26, sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to take the title.

It was enough to claim the $1.5m (£1.17m) first prize - the richest in the history of women's golf.

In an event only for the top 60 on Tour, Hull came into the week ranked 51st.

She had not enjoyed a top-10 finish in any tournament since May, but she found her game over the weekend, shooting two rounds of 66.

Hull was in full flow as she ended with three birdies at 16, 17 and 18 and looked set for a play-off until Kim, who had led after every round, found a putt when she really needed it on the final green for her 10th tour victory.

It denied Hull the chance to claim only her second LPGA title, after winning this same event in 2016.

"I gave it my best shot," she said. "I told myself on 15, I needed to birdie in to have a chance and I birdied 16, 17, and 18."

Georgia Hall ended in a tie for 11th following a 68, one stroke ahead of fellow Englishwoman Bronte Law. who shot a 71.