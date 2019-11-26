Ladies European Tour Order of Merit to become Race to Costa del Sol

Meghan MacLaren is the highest-placed British player in this year's Order of Merit standings

The Ladies European Tour Order of Merit will be renamed the Race to Costa del Sol from 2020 and offer a bonus prize fund of 250,000 euros (£215,000).

It means the top player on the money list at the end of the year will get an additional £107,000, with £64,000 for the runner-up and £43,000 for third.

The Andalucia Costa del Sol Open, which starts on Thursday, will also see its prize money doubled from next year.

The prize pot for the event in 2020 will be 600,000 euros (£514,000).

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord leads this year's Order of Merit standings, with England's Meghan MacLaren the highest-placed British player in fifth place.

On Sunday, Spain's world number three Jon Rahm secured a bonus of $2m (£1.56m) for winning the men's European Tour's Race to Dubai.