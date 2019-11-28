European Tour: Sharvin and Caldwell off pace at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Jonathan Caldwell secured a European Tour card at the recent Tour School in Spain

Ardglass player Cormac Sharvin endured a disappointing start to his first full season on the European Tour as an eight-over-par 80 left him 15 behind at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Sharvin started his round with three bogeys and then suffered a quadruple bogey nine at the 15th.

After going to to the turn in 45, the former Walker Cup player came home in level par but the damage was done.

Another Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell hit an opening 74.

After also started on the 10th, Caldwell's opening nine included two sevens at par fives although he was able to regroup somewhat on his second nine as he came home in 33.

Caldwell, who partnered Rory McIlroy at the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal County Down, is sharing 77th place after round one and will need an improvement to make Friday's cut in South Africa while Sharvin looks certain to make a second-round exit as he is tied for 145th spot.

Clandeboye man Caldwell earned a full European Tour card for this first time since 2009 at the recent Tour School in Spain while Sharvin secured his playing privileges by finishing 11th in the second-tier Challenge Tour rankings this year.

Dutchman Wil Besserling leads the field after an opening 65 which puts him a stroke ahead of South African Keith Horne, England's Garrick Porteous and Spain's Pablo Larrazabal.