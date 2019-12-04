Hero World Challenge: Gary Woodland & Patrick Reed lead, Tiger Woods struggles

Leader Reed posted seven birdies in his six-under round

Hero World Challenge first-round leaderboard -6 G Woodland, P Reed; -4 C Reavie; -3 J Rose (Eng), J Thomas, R Fowler, H Stenson (Swe); -2 J Rahm (Spa) Selected others: E B Watson, T Woods

Gary Woodland and fellow American Patrick Reed share the lead after the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The pair managed six-under rounds of 66 as Tiger Woods was one of those to struggle in windy conditions.

The 15-time Major champion closed with a bogey and double bogey to slip to level par for his opening round.

England's Justin Rose is one of four players three shots off the lead and one behind second-placed Chez Reavie.

American duo Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, plus Sweden's Henrik Stenson, joined Rose on three under.

"I didn't putt well today," said Woods after his round. "My short game was great, drilled it really well, just hit a couple of poor iron shots that cost me a few shots."

Woods hosts the 18-strong field at the event which is held for the benefit of his charitable foundation. He admitted that he would also take the chance to fine-tune his American team before next week's Presidents Cup meeting with the International team.

Only Dustin Johnson is absent from playing captain Woods' 12-man selection for Royal Melbourne.

"We have some things we need to run through with the guys, some ideas," Woods said. "We want to have a clear picture of what we want to do down there because obviously once we get down there things roll pretty quickly."