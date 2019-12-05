Hero World Challenge: Patrick Reed leads while Tiger Woods moves into contention

Hero World Challenge second-round leaderboard -12 P Reed; -9 G Woodland; -8 H Stenson (Swe), J Rahm (Spa); -6 T Woods, J Thomas, R Fowler; -5 J Rose (Eng) Selected others: -3 M Kuchar; +1 J Spieth, B Watson Full leaderboard

American Patrick Reed holds a three-shot lead after the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Reed hit a second successive six-under 66 to lead on 12-under, three clear of compatriot Gary Woodland.

Tiger Woods, who hosts the tournament, also carded a 66 to move into a tie for fifth on five under.

He is a shot behind Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Spain's Jon Rahm, and level with fellow Americans Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

England's Justin Rose is the only British player in the 18-strong field and is eighth on five-under.

Leader Reed said: "I feel good. "I feel like the game's a lot more clearer than it was earlier this year.

"I'm giving myself opportunities and the putter's working."

The event is held for the benefit of Woods' charitable foundation.

The 15-time major winner, who hit a level-par 72 in the first round, said: "Yesterday was tough with the wind blowing, especially with the putts.

"But today was a little less windy, the ball was flying and I got after it."