Phillip Price wins John Jacobs Trophy for first time

Phillip Price sealed the John Jacobs Trophy with third place at the MCB Tour Championship

Phillip Price has won the John Jacobs Trophy for the first time after topping the Staysure Tour Order of Merit at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The Welshman, 53, managed 12 top-10 finishes and won the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in August.

"To be number one after 19 tournaments is really important to me," said 2002 Ryder Cup hero Price.

"I've never won an Order of Merit of any type. I wanted to be number one, so I'm delighted."

Price finished second last year on the season-long rankings behind two-time John Jacobs Trophy winner Paul Broadhurst but his consistency helped him top the list this time around.

He held off the challenge from South Africa's James Kingston at the season-finale MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius, finishing tied third to top the Order of Merit on 2,888 points - 361.6 points ahead of Kingston.

"I needed to play quite well today. I managed to make quite a few birdies early on and kept a buffer between myself and the players outside the top 10," Price added.

"It was nice to birdie the last and celebrate. It's always nice to make a nice putt and punch the air, realising I'm number one."