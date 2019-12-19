Walker Cup: Stuart Wilson to captain Great Britain and Ireland team in 2021

Stuart Wilson (centre) was Europe's Junior Ryder Cup captain in 2012 and 2014.

Stuart Wilson has been appointed Great Britain and Ireland's Walker Cup captain for the 2021 contest in Florida.

The 42-year-old succeeds fellow Scot Craig Watson, who oversaw the 15.5-10.5 defeat at Royal Liverpool in September.

A former Amateur Champion and Silver Medal winner at the Open, Wilson played in the 2003 Walker Cup-winning side.

"I have fond memories of my time as a player representing GB&I in these prestigious matches," Wilson said.

"And I am determined to make a valuable contribution to the team as its leader and in helping the players."

Wilson will captain the Great Britain and Ireland men's amateur teams from 2020, starting with the St Andrews Trophy at Royal Porthcawl in July, before they face the United States in Florida.

"I am very proud to be selected as the GB&I men's team captain and look forward to leading a talented group of golfers at the St Andrews Trophy and the Walker Cup," he added.