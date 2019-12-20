Ballyliffin to have new par-three course

Ballyliffin general manager John Farren says the new par-three Pollan Links will be "maintained to the same standard" as the two existing championship courses

2018 Irish Open venue Ballyliffin will open an additional par-three layout next summer to complement its existing two championship courses.

Pat Ruddy, who designed the Glashedy course which hosted the European Tour event, was again tasked with coming up with the new nine-hole Pollan Links.

Despite some health battles in recent years, Ruddy has been "back on the digger" in recent weeks at Ballyliffin.

"Pat is a force of nature," Ballyliffin general manager John Farren says.

"His relationship with us has been well-documented. He even wrote a book about the club and there was only one man we were going to ask to help us with this project.

"He worked on a no fee basis and didn't even look for expenses."

Farren says the new layout with be "an important asset" to the club, which also has the original Old Links in addition to the Glashedy course, which was opened in 1995.

"The Pollan Links will be maintained to the same standard as the Old Course and the Glashedy.

"It is situated on the land which used to be location of the seventh and eighth holes on the Old Course.

"It will especially help with our junior programme and with beginners and holidaymakers as well as older members maybe looking for an easier walk."