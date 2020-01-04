Tournament of Champions: Xander Schauffele leads by a shot in Hawaii

Xander Schauffele is the defending champion in Hawaii

Second-round leaderboard -9 Schauffele (US); -8 Reed (US), Niemann (Chi); -7 Fowler (US); -6 Cantlay (US), Thomas (US) Selected others: -4 Rahm (Spa); -3 McDowell (NI), Johnson (US); E Casey (Eng)

Defending champion Xander Schauffele battled strong winds and rain to lead by one shot at the halfway point of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

He shot a five-under-par 68 to sit on nine under, with fellow American Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann of Chile tied for second.

Heavy rain saw round two stopped twice, but the players remained on the course.

"This is rain and wind that we don't play in too often in but fortunately it's kind of warm," said Schauffele.

"I wasn't thinking about my score because I was trying to stay as dry and warm as possible."

Former Masters champion Reed had a difficult end to 2019. He was penalised for improving the lie of his ball at the Hero World Challenge, then heckled by fans during the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, before his caddie was thrown out of the tournament for shoving a spectator.

But, on Friday, the 2015 champion shot the round of the day with a seven-under 66 that featured eight birdies and a bogey, while overnight leader Niemann carded a 72.

American Rickie Fowler is in fourth place on seven under, one shot ahead of compatriot Justin Thomas.

Spain's Jon Rahm is the highest-placed European on four under, with Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and American former world number one Dustin Johnson on three under.