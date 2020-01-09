Tiger Woods: PGA Tour record could be set at Farmers Insurance Open

Woods will be joined by a strong field at the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods will bid for a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open on 23 January.

The 44-year-old equalled Sam Snead's mark of 82 - set in 1965 - at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October.

The Farmers Insurance Open will be played at Torrey Pines, where Woods has eight wins, including the 2008 US Open.

Woods will be joined by a strong field including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

Since equalling Snead's record, Woods has competed in two unofficial events in December. He finished fourth in the 18-man Hero World Challenge before posting a 3-0 record as a playing captain for the victorious US side at the Presidents Cup.

Woods met Snead when he was five and the pair played holes together on a course near Los Angeles.