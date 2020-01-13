Graeme McDowell: Northern Irishman finishes strongly in Hawaii with 64

McDowell's 64 was the lowest score on Sunday with only Lanto Griffin matching the Northern Irishman

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell shot a six-under-par 64 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish fourth, two shots behind winner Cameron Smith.

McDowell reeled off five consecutive birdies on the front nine to fire himself into contention as he shot Sunday's joint lowest score.

A bogey at the 11th was his only dropped shot of the round.

Australian Smith defeated America's Brendan Steele in a play-off.

McDowell entered the final day well off the pace but stormed into contention with four pars and five birdies on the front nine.

The progress was briefly halted at the par three 11th but he finished strongly with birdies at 14 and 18.

Smith secured only his second PGA Tour title after forcing a play-off against overnight leader Steele with a birdie at the last.