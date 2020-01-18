Tom McKibbin: Holywood 17-year-old reaches Australian Amateur final

Tom McKibbin will face home club member Jed Morgan in Sunday's final at Royal Queensland

Holywood teenager Tom McKibbin has reached the final at the Australian Amateur Championship in Queensland.

McKibbin came through two matches on Saturday as he beat local man Louis Dobbelaar 4&2 before a tense 1up semi-final win over England's Ben Jones.

The 17-year-old will face 20-year-old home club member Jed Morgan in Sunday's 36-hole final.

McKibbin hit seven birdies in a superb semi-final display as a closing nerveless six-foot putt sealed victory.

The Northern Irishman's prodigious hitting was a feature of his display as he drove through the green at the par-four 13th before getting up and down to move two up.

A bogey at the next saw his lead trimmed to the minimum but he holed a 10-foot par putt to remain ahead at the next before halving the three closing holes.

"It was a great match against Ben, I always knew it was going to be tough," McKibbin told the Golf Australia website.

"Obviously the weather at home isn't great so I thought I had to come and find a few tournaments to play."

McKibbin plays in the same Holywood club where four-time major winner Rory McIlroy learned the game.

Sunday's final will see McKibbin aiming to become the second successive Irish winner after Conor Purcell's triumph last January.