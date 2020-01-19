Abu Dhabi Championship: Lee Westwood wins by two shots

Lee Westwood won his first European Tour title at the Scandinavian Masters in 1996

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - final leaderboard -19 L Westwood (Eng); -17 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), V Perez (Fra); -15 L Oosthuizen; -14 R Fisher (Eng), S Norris (RSA)

Lee Westwood won the Abu Dhabi Championship to become the first player to win in four different decades on the European Tour.

Westwood finished on 19 under par, two shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Victor Perez.

The 46-year-old shot a five-under-par 67 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club to win the event for the first time.

The Englishman's 44th professional win means he has won European titles in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

