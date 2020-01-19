Tom McKibbin: Holywood 17-year-old beaten in Australian Amateur final

Tom McKibbin was up against home club member Jed Morgan in Sunday's final at Royal Queensland

Holywood teenager Tom McKibbin's hopes of clinching the Australian Amateur title were dashed as he was beaten 5&3 by local man Jed Morgan in the final.

Morgan, from the host Royal Queensland club, stormed into a six up lead after 12 holes in the 36-hole decider.

McKibbin, 17, cut the margin to four after 18 holes and after falling six down again, trimmed it back to three holes with seven remaining.

But Morgan won the 12th and 15th to complete his victory.

McKibbin paid tribute to Morgan after the final.

"Didn't get the win today but still delighted that I reached the final. Congrats to Jed who played great," said the Northern Irishman on Twitter.

McKibbin's performance in Australia has moved him up to 78th in the world amateur rankings and he stands 13 places higher than his Irish team-mate James Sugrue who last won last's British Amateur Championship.

The teenager plays in the same Holywood club where four-time major winner Rory McIlroy learned the game.

Sunday's final saw McKibbin missing out on becoming the second successive Irish winner after Conor Purcell's triumph last January.