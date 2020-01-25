Ryan Palmer cards 62 to take two-shot lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Palmer has won four PGA titles

Farmers Insurance Open second-round leaderboard -10 R Palmer (US); -8 B Snedeker (US); -7 JB Holmes (US), J Vegas (Ven) S Cappelen (Den) M NeSmith (US); -6 B Hossler (US), K Bradley (US), Z Blair (US), P Reed (US), H Higgs (US) Selected others: -5 J Rahm (Spa); -4 R McIlroy (NI), T Woods (US), B Taylor (Eng); -2 M Laird (Sco); -1 R Knox (Sco) Missed cut: +1 J Rose (Eng), P Mickelson (US); +7 H Hall (Eng)

American Ryan Palmer posted a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The 43-year-old world number 72 began the event with a 72 on the South course but made 11 birdies on the North and leads from compatriot Brandt Snedeker.

Tiger Woods four-putted the first hole and is six shots back at four under, alongside Rory McIlroy who had a 73.

Defending champion Justin Rose and three-time former winner Phil Mickelson missed the cut, which was at one under.

Texan Palmer ended a nine-year wait for a PGA Tour victory when he captured the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pairs event with Jon Rahm last year.

He needed a birdie at the final hole to set a new North course record but dropped his only shot of the day after twice finding thick rough.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, needing a victory to return to world number one, majestically pitched onto the 597-yard ninth in two shots but missed out on his eagle and dropped three shots on a birdieless inward nine at the South Course.

At the same layout Woods, winner of eight titles at Torrey Pines, suffered only the 13th four-putt of his career to double bogey the first, but holed from the edge of the green at the ninth and played some sparkling iron shots to record four birdies in five holes.

Two shots went on the back nine but he finished with a birdie at the closing par-five for a round of 71. Englishman Ben Taylor, the 27-year-old world number 601, matched Woods at four under after three birdies in his closing five holes on the North course.

The final two rounds of the event will be played on the South course, which will host next year's US Open.