Saudi International: Graeme McDowell leads from Victor Dubuisson

Graeme McDowell claimed the last of his 10 European Tour wins in 2014

Saudi International third-round leaderboard (Royal Greens, Saudi Arabia) -12: G McDowell (NI); -11: V Dubuisson (Fra); -9: G Green (Mal); -7: V Perez (Fra), R Paratore (Ita), D Johnson (US); -6: P Mickelson (US), B Koepka (US), T Detry (Bel); -5: R Fisher (Eng), A Wu (Chn), H Stenson (Swe), J Smith (Eng), G Forrest (Sco), I Poulter (Eng) Selected others: -3: S Garcia (Spa); -2: R McEvoy (Eng), A Rai (Eng), D Howell (Eng); -1: M Wallace (Eng), A Chesters (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco)

Graeme McDowell will take a one-shot lead over Victor Dubuisson into the final round of the Saudi International.

The Northern Irishman, 40, shot 66 to move to 12 under as he seeks a first European Tour win since 2014.

The world number 41's five birdies were matched by France's Dubuisson, who shot another 65 to stay in contention, two shots clear of Gavin Green in third.

McDowell and Dubuisson, Ryder Cup playing partners in 2014, will be paired together in the final round.

A warning for slow play had "upset" McDowell's rhythm "for a couple of holes" on day two after he had stopped to do a mid-round TV interview, but he rallied to lead at the midway point.

"We shared a car up to the course this morning and I was chatting with him. I always look out for him. Great experiences with him in 2014 at Gleneagles," said McDowell of Dubuisson.

"It's going to be tough to try and play tough against him but we're both competitors and we'll go out there and try and do our job," he added.

Friday's overnight leader Victor Perez slipped to tied fourth on seven under after a round of 73 that included three bogeys and two double bogeys.

World number one Brooks Koepka, after a much-improved five-under 65, is tied seventh on six under, where he is joined by five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Belgium's Thomas Detry.

England's Ross Fisher is one shot further back, tied for 10th on five under alongside compatriots Jordan Smith and Ian Poulter, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Scotland's Grant Forrest.