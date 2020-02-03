Phoenix Open: Webb Simpson beats Tony Finau in play-off

Simpson trailled Tony Finau by one shot at the start of the final day

Phoenix Open final leaderboard -17 W Simpson (US), T Finau (US); -14 J Thomas (US), B Watson (US), N Lashley (US); -13 M Homa (US), S Piercy (US), -12 A Long (US) Selected others: -11 J Rahm (Spa); -10 R Knox (Sco); -1 M Laird (Sco) Final leaderboard

Webb Simpson birdied the last two holes before beating Tony Finau in a play-off to win the Phoenix Open in Arizona.

The 34-year-old American two-putted from 50 feet on the 17th and then holed a 17-foot attempt on the last, while Finau missed an eight-foot putt to win.

That left the players tied on 17 under and Simpson claimed his sixth PGA Tour title with another birdie putt, from 10 feet, at the first extra hole.

"I didn't have my best stuff but I hung in there," said Simpson.

"To come down to the last couple of holes and then birdie 18 twice feels great."

Simpson started the final round one shot behind Finau and drew level with a birdie on the fifth hole.

However, after hitting his drive into the water on the 15th he dropped a shot to fall two behind with three to play.

Both players parred the par-three 16th - the hole surrounded by raucous fans - as the PGA Tour honoured basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last week.

Tournament organisers used Bryant's LA Lakers jersey numbers of eight and 24 to determine the location of the 16th hole pin in Scottsdale. The flag also featured his numbers with a purple eight on one side, and 24 on the other.

American world number 13 Finau and Justin Thomas - who finished tied for third on 14 under - also wore replicas of Bryant's jersey on the 16th hole.

Simpson's winning birdie run started when he drove the green on the par-four 17th before completing his first victory since the 2018 Players Championship with two more on the 18th as Finau faltered.

"It's a bitter week as I look back on it," said Finau. "But lots of stuff to be learned.

"I had a chance, a great chance to win this week. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, but my game's better than it's ever been."