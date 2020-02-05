Graeme McDowell: 'Top 50 felt a long way away' says Saudi International winner

McDowell said he will appreciate the benefits of being in the top 50 more second time round

Saudi International winner Graeme McDowell says a place back in the world's top 50 felt "an awfully long way away" when he was languishing in a lowly 257th place in the rankings.

McDowell's first European Tour victory since 2014 saw him move up from 104th a week ago to 47th in the standings.

"I think I was in the top 50 in the world for maybe five or six years.

"When you're not in the majors they nearly have a self-perpetuating world-ranking cycle," said McDowell.

'On the outside looking in'

The Northern Irishman's success came less than a year after the 2010 US Open champion found himself in 257th spot in the global standings.

That left him, in his own words, "on the outside looking in" at the lucrative World Golf Championship events and most of the four major tournaments on the calendar.

Now however the 40-year-old can contemplate a first Masters appearance since 2016, as well as entry into the WGC events, if he remains in the top 50 at the end of March.

"At 47 you could be one week away from falling back outside of that, so obviously establishing myself into the top 30, top 20, that's what I really want," said McDowell in a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won the US Open in 2010.

"But I think this will pretty much get me in Mexico in a couple of weeks' time, pretty much guaranteed World Match Play, which is really important to me, and I think Memphis as well.

"So just to be back in those, I think I'll appreciate them a lot more this time around. I think all those years where it's expected, maybe you don't appreciate what it is and what they are and how important they are at the time.

"I always felt like if I ever got the opportunity again I was really going to appreciate it and never take it for granted and prepare well and make sure I continue to work hard, because you just don't know when this is going to go away."

'Realising you're not invincible'

McDowell triumphed by a two-shot margin to clinch his 11th European Tour victory last weekend, a win which propelled him into the top 50 for the first time since 2015.

"I think that's probably the biggest thing, the last three or four years, was just realising that you're not invincible and that this sport is very fickle and it will go away some day.

"I think I tasted that little bit of mortality, probably this time last year, and I realised that if I ever got the chance again that I was going to work hard and do the best that I possibly could with that opportunity."

McDowell will enjoy plenty of happy memories on the 10th anniversary of his US Open triumph at Pebble Beach, where Phil Mickelson defends his title fresh from finishing third behind McDowell in Saudi Arabia.

"Lots of great memories that week, of course, but (the best is) probably coming up the last and just having two putts from 25 feet to win a US Open," McDowell added.

"You visualise that as a kid standing on the putting green and then all of a sudden you're like, 'Well, yeah, I've got two to win a major championship here'."