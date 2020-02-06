Vic Open: Stephanie Meadow and Jonathan Caldwell start well in Australia

Stephanie Meadow didn't drop a shot in her five-under-par 67 in Geelong

Northern Ireland duo Stephanie Meadow and Jonathan Caldwell made good starts in the women's and men's events at the Vic Open in Australia.

Meadow didn't drop a shot in her five-under-par 67 which left her three off the pace in the LPGA event.

Leona Maguire is two shots further back after firing a 69 in Geelong.

In the men's European Tour event, Caldwell hit a five-under 67 as he was four behind leader Alejandro Canizares with Cormac Sharvin carding a 70.

Meadow retained her LPGA Tour card in dramatic fashion last autumn by holing a long putt on the final green of her concluding event.

She produced an encouraging season opener last month in finishing in a share of 35th place at the Gainbridge LPGA after contending for much of the event.

While it's early in the campaign, Meadow came into this week's event in a healthy 44th spot in the LPGA rankings.

Meadow's World Invitational triumph

The Vic Open has the same format as the World Invitational event at Galgorm Castle, where Meadow was the women's winner last August.

Thursday's round left her sharing 15th spot - three strokes behind Sweden's Madelene Sagstroem and South Korea's Hae-Ji Kang.

The tournament is being played on two courses and the leaders fired eight-under-par 65s with Meadow's round taking place at the other venue.

Maguire's round included six birdies and three bogeys.

Jonathan Caldwell is 110th in the Race to Dubai standings

Caldwell's bogeyless 67 left him sharing 14th place in a large group which includes 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy and former Northern Ireland Open champion Ryan Fox.

Clandeboye man Caldwell, back on the European Tour for the first time in a decade after coming through the Tour School in November, is 110th in the Race to Dubai standings by dint of his share of 14th place at the Alfred Dunhill Championship a week later.

The top 110 at season's end will be guaranteed tour cards for 2021.

Sharvin, who earned his full card after being in the top 15 in last year's Challenge Tour rankings, failed to make any money in his opening two events.

His opening 70 in Australia left him sharing 67th spot and just outside the projected cut mark ahead of round two.