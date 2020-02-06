Olivia Mehaffey: NI golfer opts to play in ANA Inspiration rather than Augusta Amateur

Mehaffey is on a golf scholarship at Arizona State University

Northern Ireland golfer Olivia Mehaffey will give up an invitation to compete at the Augusta Women's Amateur to play in the professional ANA Inspiration.

Mehaffey has been invited to play in the California LPGA Tour event which makes up one of five major tournaments of professional women's golf.

The County Down woman had been set to return to compete at Georgia for the second year in succession in April.

The 21-year-old finished 23rd in last year's inaugural tournament.