Vic Open: Stephanie Meadow and Jonathan Caldwell remain in contention in Australia

Stephanie Meadow didn't drop a shot in her five-under-par 67 in Geelong

Northern Ireland duo Stephanie Meadow and Jonathan Caldwell remain in contention in the women's and men's events at the Vic Open in Australia.

Meadow is now five shots off leader Madelene Sagstrom after a second round of 70 in the LPGA event.

Leona Maguire is one shot further back after a bogey-free second round.

In the men's European Tour event, Caldwell is four behind leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist, with Cormac Sharvin carding a second round of 67.

After a bogey-free opening round, Meadow's only blemish was a dropped shot on the ninth, with the Jordanstown golfer hitting four birdies to stay in the hunt tied for 11th place.

Meadow retained her LPGA Tour card in dramatic fashion last autumn by holing a long putt on the final green of her concluding event.

She produced an encouraging season opener last month in finishing in a share of 35th place at the Gainbridge LPGA after contending for much of the event.

While it's early in the campaign, Meadow came into this week's event in a healthy 44th spot in the LPGA rankings.

The Vic Open has the same format as the World Invitational event at Galgorm Castle, where Meadow was the women's winner last August.

Maguire's opening round of 69 put her off the early pace, but the 25-year-old rallied with four birdies at the Creek Course.

Jonathan Caldwell is 110th in the Race to Dubai standings

After starting Friday sharing 14th position, Caldwell is now tied for seventh after a strong afternoon in Australia.

Caldwell sunk three birdies in the first seven holes, and although a bogey on the eighth halted his momentum, a he picked up a further shot on the tenth before sinking an eagle on the 17th.

Clandeboye man Caldwell, back on the European Tour for the first time in a decade after coming through the Tour School in November, is 110th in the Race to Dubai standings by dint of his share of 14th place at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The top 110 at season's end will be guaranteed tour cards for 2021.

After a disappointing opening round of 70, Sharvin responded with a fine bogeyless round on the Beach course and picked up five birdies in an impressive round.

The 27-year-old is now tied for 29th, seven shots back of French leader Sciot-Siegrist.

Sharvin, who earned his full card after being in the top 15 in last year's Challenge Tour rankings, failed to make any money in his opening two events.