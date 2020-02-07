Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Graeme McDowell 16 off pace after disappointing 75

McDowell earned his first European Tour win since 2014 in Saudi Arabia last week

Graeme McDowell is 16 shots off the pace at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after firing a disappointing four-over-par 75 at Monterey Peninsula on Friday.

McDowell, who moved back into the world's top 50 by winning the Saudi International last week, finished with two double-bogey sixes.

Canada's Nick Taylor was the early clubhouse leader on 14 under after firing a 66 at Pebble Beach on Friday.

The tournament's cut will be made after Saturday's third round.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington will also face a battle to make the cut after a 73 at Pebble Beach left him on level par and sharing 91st place.

McDowell's two-over-par total left him in a tie for 114th spot nearing the end of Friday's play.

The Northern Irishman's round also included three birdies and three bogeys.

Australia's Jason Day was in the clubhouse on 12 under while Phil Mickelson was on the same mark after 13 holes of his second round.

The PGA Tour event takes place at three courses with Spyglass Hill the other venue.