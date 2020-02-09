Graeme McDowell: NI golfer misses the cut at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McDowell won the US Open in 2010 at Pebble Beach

Graeme McDowell has missed the cut by six shots at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Northern Ireland golfer finished three over par after shooting a 73 in Saturday's third round.

Ireland's Seamus Power made the cut on four as Canada's Nick Taylor heads the field on 17 under, one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson.

McDowell earned his first European Tour win since 2014 last week with victory in the Saudi International.

The success moved the Portrush native up from 104th to 47th in the world rankings, having been in 257th spot last year.