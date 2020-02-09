Vic Open: Maguire finishes fourth as Meadow falls back at LPGA event

Leona Maguire finished on behind the leaders in Victoria

Leona Maguire fired a final-round of 70 at the Vic Open women's LPGA event in Australia to finish in a tie for fourth position on seven under par.

The Cavan woman recovered from an erratic third round of 74 and recorded five birdies and three bogeys in her closing 18 holes on Sunday.

Stephanie Meadow posted five bogeys and a solitary birdie at the 18th as her 76 left her joint 20th on two under.

Meadow had gone into the final day in the top 10 after a third-round 74.

The Jordanstown woman's opening rounds of 67 and 70 had put her in contention near the top of the leaderboard.

Maguire ended just one shot behind eventual winner Hee Young Park, who saw off fellow South Koreans Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu in a play-off.

The Vic Open has the same format as the World Invitational event at Galgorm Castle, where Meadow was the women's winner last August.

Meanwhile Johnny Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin missed the cut to play the final round of the Vic Open men's tournament in Geelong, Victoria.

Caldwell ended in a tie for 39th place on five under after his 75 on Saturday while Sharvin was one shot worse off after a 75.

Min Woo Lee of Australia won the event on 19 under.