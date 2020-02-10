Coronavirus: Women's World Championship and LPGA Thailand cancelled because of outbreak

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun won the Women's World Championship in 2019

Golf's Women's World Championship in Singapore and the LPGA Thailand event have both been cancelled because of ongoing concerns about coronavirus.

The LPGA said because of advice concerning Asian countries around large-scale events, it had taken the "difficult decision" to cancel both tournaments planned for February.

It said the health and safety of all involved is "our highest priority".

The Blue Bay LPGA in China had already been cancelled because of the virus.

On Monday, the UK government declared coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat" to public health.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, with 908 deaths recorded in China.

The 2020 LPGA Thailand was due to be played from 20-23 February, while the World Championship was scheduled from 27 February - 1 March.

"While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon," the LPGA statement said.

These competitions follow a series of high-profile sporting events to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The start of China's domestic football season has been delayed because of the spread of the virus, while snooker's China Open has been postponed.

That followed cancellations to the World Indoor Athletics Championships and alpine skiing World Cup races in China.

Formula One's governing body says it would consider rescheduling the Chinese Grand Prix which is due to take place in Shanghai on 19 April.