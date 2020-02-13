Australian Open: Stephanie Meadow four off the lead after opening round

Stephanie Meadow moved up the leaderboard with birdies on the 17th and 18th

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is four shots off the lead after the opening round of the Australian Open.

Meadow carded an opening round of three-under-par 70 in Seaton, South Australia, with the help of birdies in the final two holes of her round.

The Jordanstown woman's bogey-free 18 holes left her in a tie for 19th spot, with England's Jodi Ewart leading.

Leona Maguire posted a birdie and two bogeys in her first round to lie tied for 90th place on one over par.

The Cavan woman finished fourth in last week's Vic Open women's LPGA event in Australia, with Meadow ending that tournament in 20th position.