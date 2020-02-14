Australian Open: Jodi Ewart Shadoff tied with Inbee Park for lead after round two

Jodi Ewart Shadoff played in Europe's winning Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles in September

LPGA Tour - Women's Australian Open second round leaderboard (Royal Adelaide GC) -10 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), I Park (Kor); -9 J Hollis (US); J-E Lee6 (Kor); -8 M Alex (US), A Cho (Kor) Selected others: -4 G Hall (Eng), S Meadow (NI); -3 M Reid (Eng) -1 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is tied for the lead at 10 under par after the Women's Australian Open second round.

The 32-year-old, who opened with a seven-under-par 66 to lead overnight, finished with back-to-back birdies on Friday at Royal Adelaide Golf Club.

South Korea's Inbee Park, 31, carded a four-under 69 to move level.

Ewart Shadoff, who is chasing a first major title, made five birdies but successive dropped shots at the 11th and 12th cost her the outright lead.

American Jillian Hollis trails the pair by one stroke.

England's Georgia Hall is now six off the lead after a round of 72, alongside Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland.

Ewart Shadoff has represented Europe three times at the Solheim Cup, but is still to win an individual LPGA event.

Sign up to get golf news sent to your phone