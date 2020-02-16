Women's Australian Open: Inbee Park wins as Jodi Ewart Shadoff finishes 10th

Victory at the Australian Open was a 20th LPGA success for Inbee Park, the 2015 winner of the Women's British Open

LPGA Tour - Women's Australian Open final round leaderboard (Royal Adelaide GC) -14 I Park (Kor); -11 A Olson (US); -10 P Delacour (Fra); -9 Y Liu (Chn), M Alex (US) Selected others: -7 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -6 S Meadow (NI); -4 G Hall (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco), M Reid (Eng); +7 C Thomas (Eng), C Heath (am) (Eng) Final leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished tied for 10th as Inbee Park claimed her first LPGA Tour title for nearly two years at the Women's Australian Open.

Ewart Shadoff, 32, had led at halfway in Adelaide but was undone by a four-over 77 on day three. A final round of 72 saw her finish at seven under.

Park had a one-over 74, but her 14-under total was enough to finish three clear of American Amy Olson in second.

It was a 20th LPGA success for the South Korean, winner of seven majors.

She also won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ewart Shadoff was one clear of Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, with England's Georgia Hall two further back in a tie for 25th on four under.

The next event on the LPGA Tour will be the Founders Cup in Phoenix on 19 March after tournaments in Thailand, Singapore and China were cancelled because of coronavirus.