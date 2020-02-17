Mickey Wright: LPGA Tour great, winner of 13 majors, dies aged 85

Mickey Wright's professional career stretched from 1954 to 1969

LPGA Tour legend Mickey Wright, who won 82 titles including 13 majors, has died aged 85.

The American's three major victories in a single year have been equalled only by Babe Zaharias (1950), Pat Bradley (1986) and Inbee Park (2013).

"We lost a legend, but we may also have lost the best swing in golf history today," said LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Kathy Whitworth, who won a record 88 LPGA titles, added: "She contributed so much to my career success and to my life as well.

"What a blessing to play alongside Mickey. It was impossible to be around her without knowing she was someone very special."

Wright's collection of 13 major victories included four US Women's Open titles and four US Women's PGA Championships and has only been bettered by the 15 claimed by fellow American Patty Berg, who died in 2006.

She retired at the age of 34, citing the pressures of being under constant scrutiny.

In an interview in 2000, she said: "It was a lot of pressure to be in contention week after week for five or six years.

"I guess they call it burnout now, but it wore me out. Unless you're a golfer, you can't understand the tension and pressure of tournament play.

"I'm not real good as far as wanting to be in front of people, glorying in it and loving it. I think you have to love that to make that kind of pressure tolerable. It finally got to where it wasn't tolerable to me."