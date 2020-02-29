Honda Classic: Luke Donald and Lee Westwood in contention as Brendan Steele leads

Luke Donald carded eight birdies and four bogies for a second round 66 on Friday

The Honda Classic second-round leaderboard -5 B Steele (US); -4 L Donald (Eng), JT Poston (US), L Westwood (Eng); -3 G Woodland (US), S Straka (AUT), C Davis (AUS), N Watney (US); Selected others: -2 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); level I Poulter (Eng); +1 T Lewis (Eng); Full leaderboard

England's Luke Donald moved into contention after carding a four-under 66 at the Honda Classic to move one shot behind outright leader Brendan Steele at Palm Beach.

After a first-round par 70, Donald made eight birdies to sit level in the standings with compatriot Lee Westwood.

Westwood, a shot off the lead after the first round, consolidated his position with a second-round 69.

Joint overnight leader Tom Lewis finished in 75 to fall to tied 34th.

Steele's 135 strokes, after Friday's round of 67, earned him the outright lead at the halfway stage, while fellow American James Tyree Poston joins Donald and Westwood one shot further back on four under.

World number three Brooks Koepka missed the cut after recording consecutive rounds of 74 at the PGA National, as 2017 champion Rickie Fowler, defending champion Keith Mitchell and England's Justin Rose also missed out.

Tommy Fleetwood moved to tied ninth on two under par after a 68, while Ian Poulter lies two shots further back, tied for 24th position.