Padraig Harrington: Europe's Ryder Cup captain shortlisted for World Golf Hall of Fame

Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods are both shortlisted for the 2021 World Golf Hall of Fame

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has been included on the shortlist for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.

Harrington, who will captain Europe's Ryder Cup team in September, joins former world number one Tiger Woods on the shortlist.

Harrington, 48, won back-to-back Open Championships in 2007 and 2008 as well as the PGA Championship in 2008.

The Dubliner is the only non-American under consideration.

Also under consideration for inclusion are 1928 US Open champion Johnny Farrell, 1973 Open champion Tom Weiskopf and three-time US Women's Open winner Susie Maxwell Berning.

Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper complete the competitor's shortlist, with former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins included in the 'contributor' category.

A player or contributor must secure approval from 75 percent of the 20-member selection committee to earn a place in the Hall of Fame.

Candidates approved for inclusion in 2021 will be announced "in the coming weeks," according to the PGA Tour.