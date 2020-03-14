Ladies European Tour: England's Alice Hewson wins maiden title

England's Alice Hewson carded 71 on the final round to win her maiden European Tour event

South African Open leaderboard -5 A Hewson (Eng); -4 E Nilsson (Swe), M Smit (SA); -3 K MacDonald (Sco), M Gidali (Fra), M de Roey (Bel) Selected others: -2 M MacLaren (Eng); +2 J Turner (Sco), H McCook (Sco); +4 S Evans (Eng)

England's Alice Hewson has won her maiden Ladies European Tour event with victory at the South African Open.

Hewson, playing in her first tour event, finished five under as the tournament took place despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The 22-year-old rookie, who began the day three shots behind Germany's Olivia Cowan, shot 71 in the final round.

The next leg of the 2020 Race to Costa del Sol in Saudi Arabia has been postponed because of coronavirus.

"Growing up as a kid, all I could ever dream of was playing on the Ladies European Tour and to come and win my first event, the feeling is indescribable," said Hewson.

"This has definitely happened a lot quicker than I thought it would. I was hoping to get off to a nice steady start, but this is definitely a good thing."