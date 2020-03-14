Royal Burgess Golfing Society votes to allow women members

Members of the oldest golf society in the world have voted to allow women members to join for the first time.

The Royal Burgess Golfing Society in Edinburgh, founded in 1735, passed the resolution on Thursday with the regulations to change from 1 April.

The same proposal failed to receive the necessary backing in 2014.

"This historic decision demonstrates the club's recognition of the importance of embracing equality," said captain, Bill Mattocks.

"We look forward to welcoming many new members over the coming years and to share what our fine Society has to offer with them."