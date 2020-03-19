‘They can make it happen’ - McIlroy favours autumn Masters move

McIlroy returned to the top of the world rankings in February

World number one Rory McIlroy has backed the idea of moving the 2020 Masters tournament to October.

The year's first major, originally scheduled for 8-12 April, was postponed amid growing fears over the coronavirus.

McIlroy, 30, believes organisers can "make it happen" despite concerns over schedule congestion.

"A Masters in the fall, October time, I think it would be pretty cool," McIlroy told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

"It would be a very different look than what you usually see at Augusta."

Speculation has mounted that the Masters could move to the autumn after a spike in interest in hotels near Augusta National during October.

The rumoured date is 8-11 October, which would be two weeks after the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

McIlroy, who would complete a career Grand Slam with victory at the Masters, admitted that while uncertainty remained over the length of the Covid-19 pandemic, an October Masters would give organisers enough time to work it into the schedule.

"It gives us some room for manoeuvring, depending on what happens over the next few weeks," said the four-time major winner.

"I think it's definitely a possibility if they want to get the 2020 Masters in, I think that could definitely be a possibility. I'm sure they can make it happen if they want it to happen."