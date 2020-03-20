Keep golfing, but keep your distance - tweaks to keep the game safe

Don't forget to take your clubs but don't touch anyone else's kit

It's a common conundrum during coronavirus - how do you keep fit and active while maintaining social distancing?

Team sports are off limits and gyms and leisure centres have been ordered to close.

A game of golf, though, remains an outdoor sanctuary having been given the okay.

And the sport's governing bodies having clubbed together to offer practical advice, including keeping two metres apart and only picking up your own ball.

Now, Prestonfield Golf Club in Edinburgh is doing its bit to encourage people to get out and play by offering free rounds to visitors for the rest of March.

"Hopefully this will add to your physical and mental well-being at this difficult time," said Scott Clark, Prestonfield's director of golf.

"We have taken an innovative approach of raising the hole cups above ground, so you don't have to retrieve your ball out of the hole or touch the flag stick. If the ball strikes the cup it counts as if you have holed the put. This provides an added measure for your safety."

Scottish Golf have also issued new guidelines which relax the rules of the game with regard to holes, scorecards, flag sticks and raking bunkers.

And while the clubhouse is now out of bounds, there has seemingly been no better time to hit the fairways.